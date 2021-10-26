Mike Tyson to step back into the ring

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson confirmed to British tabloid The Sun that he’s returning to boxing in a February 2022 bout.

Tyson is expected to fight either Logan or Jake Paul, social media influencers-turned-boxers.

"I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent," the 55-year-old fighter said.

In November, Tyson fought to a draw against former WBA heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr., 52, in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Social media outlet Drama Alert’s Daniel Keen, citing undisclosed sources, reported that Tyson will fight Logan Paul, but that remains unconfirmed by officials. It is also unclear what boxing organization Tyson will fight under.