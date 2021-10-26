Foundation stone for Zangezur corridor laid (PHOTO)

A foundation stone has been laid for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangezur corridor).

Prior to the ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed the construction progress on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

The heads of state then laid the foundation stone for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangezur corridor).

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the heads of state of the work done.

Earlier, the heads of state attended the opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport.