Wintershall: tight gas market would benefit from Nord Stream 2 start

Tight European natural gas markets this winter would be relieved by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia coming on stream, the chief executive of Wintershall Dea, a finance partner of the infrastructure, said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

"I assume that once Nord Stream 2 is on stream, Russia will be able to export more gas from its northern gas fields, so that will stabilise the supply situation," CEO Mario Mehren said during the presentation of third quarter results, Reuters reported.