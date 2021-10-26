Georgia reports 4,762 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,762 new cases of coronavirus, 3,953 recoveries and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours.

49,523 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 48,090 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 35,647 of the 48,090 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,443 were PCR tests.

The country has had 698,944 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.05 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

639,564 of the 698,944 patients have recovered, while 9,831 have died from the virus. 6,186 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,530 of the 6,186 patients are in critical condition. 325 of the 1,530 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

42,362 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 35,580 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

1,955,943 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 928,081 have been completely vaccinated.