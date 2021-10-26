Nine arrested in Georgia for forging Covid-19 passports

Georgian police have arrested nine individuals for forging Covid-19 passports and laboratory tests showing negative results, in the country’s capital city of Tbilisi and the Imereti region, the Georgian Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance reports.

The investigation uncovered two cases of Covid-19 documents fabrication.

In the first case, an individual was preparing forged documents for €70 in a travel agency located in Tbilisi.

"[The detainee] certified the documents with a forged, homemade seal of the House of Justice of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia," the Investigation Service says.

Forged documents, stamps, forged Covid-19 passports and computers were seized, Agenda.ge reported.

In the Imereti region, eight people were arrested for buying and using forged documents of the Covid-19 PCR laboratory test ‘in order to circumvent the coronavirus control regulations when crossing the state border.’

An investigation is underway and the crime is punishable by up to three years in prison.