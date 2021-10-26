Biden coughs into hand, proceeds to shake hands with public while maskless

U.S. President Joe Biden coughed into his hand following a speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

The incident comes less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president, Fox reported.

Last Tuesday, a fully vaccinated Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-travel protocols.

Three days earlier, Mayorkas had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks.

"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice," DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said at the time.