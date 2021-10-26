Saakashvili: I refuse to be transferred to the Gldani prison, I would rather stay where I am now until this situation is ended by my death or my freedom

"I refuse to be transferred to the Gldani prison," reads the address of the third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, which was reads to journalists by his lawyer Nika Gvaramia after leaving Penitentiary Establishment No 12, InterPressNews reports.

According to Saakashvili, he intends to stay in Rustavi Establishment No 12 despite his health condition.

"Whatever my health condition, I refuse to be transferred to the Gldani Prison Hospital. I would rather stay where I am now until this situation is ended by my death or my freedom. In any case, I refuse to be transferred to the Gldani prison,” Saakashvili said.