Over 500 coronavirus patients connected to ventilators in Moscow region

More than 500 coronavirus patients are connected to lung ventilators in the Moscow region, Moscow region’s governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The public health system is working at full capacity. Some 10,000 hospital beds are occupied. <…> We see that 80% of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated people," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel. "We see that the virus is quite aggressive, with a shorter incubation period - two-three days. Many serious lung damage cases - a total of 502 patients are connected to ventilators."

He also noted that the number of those willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly doubled in the past two days. Thus, whereas some 4,000-5,000 people were inoculated daily some time ago, now this figure has gone up to 10,000.

To date, 8,316,019 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,213,584 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 232,775 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.