Four people injured in knife attack in Vienna

A 35-year-old Austrian man attacked passers-by with a knife in Vienna on Tuesday evening, injuring four people.

Four people were injured when a man attacked several passers-by in Austrian capital of Vienna on October 26, Sputnik news agency reported.

Austrian police say that assailant, a 35-year-old Austrian, who was mentally ill, has been arrested.

Police detectives have denied any political or religious motivation for the crime, the report added.