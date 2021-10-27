Blinken to accompany Biden to G20 summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will accompany President Joe Biden on travel to Vatican City, Italy, and the United Kingdom from October 28 to November 2, 2021, according to the White House press service.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Italy, October 28 to 31, 2021. He will join the President and the First Lady on a visit to Vatican City and an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis. The Secretary will then accompany President Biden to the Summit of the G20 Heads of State and Government. Secretary Blinken will engage with foreign counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address shared challenges such as economic growth and job creation, health security, and combating the climate crisis," the statement reads.

From October 31 to November 2, Secretary Blinken will accompany President Biden to Glasgow, United Kingdom, for the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12.