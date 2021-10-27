Georgia reports 4,337 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,337 new cases of coronavirus, 3,137 recoveries and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours.

50,681 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 53,434 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,582 of the 53,434 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 21,852 were PCR tests.

The country has had 703,281 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.91 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

642,701 of the 703,281 patients have recovered, while 9,873 have died from the virus.

6,228 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,542 of the 6,228 patients are in critical condition. 332 of the 1,542 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

43,457 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 38,206 individuals are in self isolation.

1,961,165 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 930,865 have been completely vaccinated.