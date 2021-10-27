Biden to speak with Xi virtually after Chinese president skips two summits

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually before the end of the year, according to the White House's top national security expert.

But there is no date for the digital conversation with Jinping, who will not attend the G-20 and United Nations climate summits in person, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

The two world leaders will "be able to sit as close to face-to-face as technology allows to see one another and spend a significant amount of time going over the full agenda," Washington Examiner cited Sullivan as saying.

Xi has not left China throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sullivan noting that was "largely" his reason for skipping the multilateral summits.