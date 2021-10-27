Israel may grant entry to tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V

The Israeli authorities have upheld Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov's initiative to grant entry to foreign tourists inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine starting on November 15, an Israeli government source said on Wednesday.

"A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upheld Tourism Minister Razvozov's initiative to grant entry to tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V," the source said. "The decision on Sputnik V is yet to be approved by the cabinet," TASS cited him as saying.

According to the source, if Israel's government approves the move, tourists "fully vaccinated with Sputnik V" will be allowed to enter the country starting on November 15, provided they receive the second vaccine dose "no later than six months before the trip." Travelers will also need to do a PCR coronavirus test and a serological test at the airport upon arrival in Israel.