Lavrov: U.S. and NATO should shoulder chief responsibility for Afghanistan's recovery

NATO members including Washington should bear primary responsibility for the socio-economic recovery of Afghanistan because they are the ones who created the war-ravaged country’s current predicament, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in a video address to participants in a ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries involving Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"Clearly, establishing a national system of education and healthcare, as well as creating an effective socio-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan, will require enormous financial efforts. In this regard, I would like to emphasize that those who created the current situation in the country should bear the primary responsibility," Lavrov pointed out. According to him, the time apparently has come "to start mobilization work to collect resources in order to provide financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people."

"I hope that the habit of Westerners holding conferences for the sake of conferences has become a thing of the past. The time has come for concrete action on this front," TASS cited him as saying.

The Russian top diplomat also stressed that the United Nations needed to play a coordinating role in the process. "It was the UN to whom delegates to the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan of October 20, 2021, appealed on the matter," Lavrov added.