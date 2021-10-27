Iranian FM hopes meeting on Afghanistan to send a unified message

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said he hoped the meeting of foreign minister of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries could send a unified message to the global community and Afghanistan.

Amirabdollahian who was delivering a speech in the Second Meeting of Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries in Tehran on Wednesday, said that the security of Afghan citizens and the country’s borders was upon the caretaker government in Kabul.

Iran supports formation of an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan, the top diplomat said, adding that every country should help bring Afghanistan out of the current situation.

He named respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and the principle of non-intervention among the basic principles of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Exiting from the current crisis in Afghanistan requires internal coherence and leveraging all capacities and potentials of the country, the foreign minister continued.

He called on all neighboring countries and the world community to pay special attention to the humanitarian situation, expansion of terrorism, drug trafficking, human rights situation and women in Afghanistan, IRNA reported.