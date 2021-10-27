Aircraft en route Cairo-Moscow returns to airport of departure after sounding alarm

The EgyptAir flight en route from Cairo to Moscow, which sounded an alarm, made a safe landing at the airport of departure, the aviation services said on Wednesday.

"The Airbus A220 passenger aircraft en route from Cairo to Moscow safely returned to the airport of departure. The reason for giving an alarm is being established," TASS cited the source as saying.

The aircraft sounded an alarm and turned around over the Mediterranean Sea about half an hour after departure. Overall, the plane spent about an hour in the air. Initially, it was on the way to Moscow Domodedovo Airport.