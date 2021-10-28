Saakashvili's party holds rally in Zugdidi

The opposition United National Movement (UNM) is holding a rally in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi demanding to release Georgia’s ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

UNM mayoral candidate in Zugdidi Anzor Melia, who is the father of UNM chair Nika Melia said in his address to the party supporters that he is happy to be running for Zugdidi mayor.

"[If elected] I will be everyone’s mayor who loves Georgia… I have visited all of the villages twice, met with tens of thousands of people and I am thankful to God," he said.

UNM member Ani Tsitlidze said the ongoing race will be ‘a historic battle for the united, strong, independent, free, European Georgia and the darkness’.

The opposition has been holding rallies since Saakashvili’s detention on October 1. Saakashvili who is facing several criminal charges, remains on hunger strike at Rustavi # 18 penitentiary facility, Agenda.ge reported.

Meanwhile earlier today the ruling Georgian Dream party held a large gathering in Tbilisi ahead of the second round of the municipal elections on October 30.