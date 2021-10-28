Reelected Uzbek President plans to visit Russia in November

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who recently won the presidential election in Uzbekistan, is planning to take his first trip abroad after his reelection to Russia, and this visit is tentatively scheduled for November, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Investments and Foreign Trade Minister Sardor Umurzakov said.

"The president and the government of Uzbekistan attach priority to promoting long-term allied relations with Russia. The most vivid evidence of this is the fact that a visit to Russia planned for November will be the first visit after Mirziyoyev's reelection as president of Uzbekistan," the Russian Economic Development Ministry quoted Umurzakov as saying at a meeting of an Uzbek-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Tashkent is thoroughly preparing for the top-level visit in November, Umurzakov said. "We intend to fill the visit's agenda with content as concrete and practical as possible," Interfax cited the minister as saying.