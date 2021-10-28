Putin appoints new children’s rights commissioner

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Senator Maria Lvova-Belova as Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, according to a decree posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova shall be appointed Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights for five years," the document reads.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president held a virtual meeting with Lvova-Belova.

"You have a very good and extensive experience - both in public work and within the family, in bringing up your own children. The position of Commissioner for Children’s Rights gives you an opportunity to use all your knowledge, skills, and expertise to achieve meaningful results for a large number of families and children. I take it you are ready for this work?" Putin asked her.

The president asked the new commissioner about her family and children. "I have nine children - five biological and four adopted, and 13 disabled young people are in my custody as well, but they do not live with me," she said.

She told the president that when at the age of 15 she was in hospital with her younger brother, she saw an abandoned baby, so she "made a vow to herself" to do her best in the future so that every child in Russia could have care, support, and attention from adults.

"I strongly feel that the commissioner’s mission is nothing else but that," Lvova-Belova added.

Putin said in response that "the mission is ultimately noble" and wished her success.