Putin: European energy crisis carries risks for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the strained situation on European energy markets also carries certain risks for Russia.

"The tense situation on international markets also bears certain risks for our country in the environment of the modern global economy, taking into account traditionally close ties between Russia and European countries," the head of state said in an opening statement at the meeting on Yamal gas fields’ resource potential development.

The Russian president said he had already tasked the government to develop a special package of measures to mitigate adverse consequences for Russia from energy deficit in Europe, TASS reported.