Russia detects record high of 40,096 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 40,096 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,392,697 cases. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.48%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,186 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,639 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,357 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 794 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 763 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 885,587 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow recorded 8,440 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since June 26. The total number of cases has reached 1,795,010.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.47%. As many as 5,789 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 95 (the highest daily number since July 27) to 31,058 in the past day and recoveries rose by 5,232 to 1,578,057.

There are currently 185,895 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,159 compared to 1,123 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 235,057 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 70 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 45 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 41 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 40 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, and 35 fatalities were recorded in Bashkortostan.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 29,318. In all, 7,272,053 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 86.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,154 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,951 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,010 patients - in the Republic of Crimea, 752 patients - in the Samara Region, and 651 patients were discharged in Bashkortostan.