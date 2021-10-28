Armenia discusses with Russia possibilities of normalizing relations with Turkey

Armenia is discussing with Russia how to move forward in the process of normalizing the Armenian-Turkish relations, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

"We’ve numerously said that we are ready to start discussing the normalization of relations with Turkey," Grigoryan said after the Cabinet meeting.

"Also, like I’ve said, we are discussing with our Russian partners how we can move forward in this process. I think it would be more effective to start this work, because both we and the Turkish side have noted that there are positive signals and we can start the normalization of relations," Sputnik Armenia cited him as saying.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel that Turkey is acting jointly with Azerbaijan on the issue of normalizing relations with Armenia.

"During the last visit of the Turkish president to Azerbaijan, we discussed with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the issue of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," the diplomat said.