Georgia reports 4,009 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,009 new cases of coronavirus, 5,177 recoveries and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours.

49,468 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

46,107 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 27,157 of the 46,107 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,950 were PCR tests.

The country has had 707,290 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 647,878 of the 707,290 patients have recovered, while 9,918 have died from the virus. 8.97 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

647,878 of the 707,290 patients have recovered, while 9,918 have died from the virus. 6,271 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,547 of the 6,271 patients are in critical condition. 328 of the 1,547 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

42,201 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 37,752 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

1,965,714 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 933,322 have been completely vaccinated.