Georgia faces opposition-ruling party showdown

The United National Movement candidates may win the municipal elections in all major Georgian cities, except Tbilisi, according to the results of the IPSOS survey commissioned by the opposition-minded TV channel Mtavari Arkhi in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi and Zugdidi.

In the capital, the majority of respondents are ready to vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party's Kakha Kaladze - 51.6%, his opponent from the United National Movement Nika Melia won 48.4% of the vote, Sputnik Georgia reports.

In Zugdidi, Rustavi, Kutaisi and Batumi, the respondents are more sympathetic to the UNM representatives: Anzor Melia in Zugdidi (54.7%), David Kirkitadze in Rustavi (53.1%), Khatia Dekanoidze in Kutaisi (51.7%), Georgy Kirtadze in Batumi (51.3%). Their rivals received less than half of the votes: Mamuka Tsotseria (Zugdidi) - 45.3%, Nino Latsabidze (Rustavi) - 46.9%, Ioseb Khakhaleishvili (Kutaisi) - 48.3%, Archil Chikovani (Batumi) - 48.7%.

A second round of municipal elections in Georgia will be held on October 30.