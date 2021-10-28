Canteen caught fire in one of the largest universities in Uzbekistan

A fire broke out in the dining room of the Tashkent State Technical University, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the department, the fire started at 13:44 local time.

Rescuers arrived at the scene six minutes later and put out the fire at 14:09.

As a result of the fire, 120 sq m of the dining room area was damaged. There is no information about the victims.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused are currently being established.