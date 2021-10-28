A kindergarten will appear in a high-mountain village in Kabardino-Balkaria

A kindergarten for 40 places will be built in the high-mountainous village of Verkhny Baksan, Elbrus region of Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR), said the acting head of the administration of the municipality Kurman Sottayev on the Elbrus region's Instagram page.

"The kindergarten was built using new technologies and is designed for 40 places, taking into account the interests of parents and children," he wrote.

By now, the construction of the facility has been practically completed. The building provides for bedrooms, changing rooms, a catering unit, bathrooms, a common room, a gym, methodological and medical offices and a hall.