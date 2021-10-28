Saakashvili refused to meet with doctors

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for 28 days, refused to see the council of doctors. This was stated by opposition deputy Rostom Chkheidze.

According to him, during a meeting with Saakashvili, employees of the prison administration dropped in and told the ex-president that the council of doctors had already gathered. However, the former head of state refused to meet with them.

"When I started to cheer Saakashvili, he encouraged me in response. He looks with hope to the day after tomorrow - the day of elections. He believes that there will be changes for the better," RIA Novosti quoted Chkheidze.

Earlier, the ex-president of Georgia refused to accept any medical assistance during the hunger strike.