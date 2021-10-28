Beijing vaccinates children from 3 years old against COVID-19
The vaccination of children aged three years and older from the coronavirus has started in Beijing, according to the press service of the Chinese government.
"On October 28, Beijing officially began work on vaccination of children aged 3 to 11 years from COVID-19," it was reported.
Earlier, the State Committee on Health of the People's Republic of China said that Chinese doctors had vaccinated more than 2.25 billion people against coronavirus infection.
Vestnik Kavkaza
