Moscow and Nur-Sultan will resume negotiations on the Khvalynskoye and Imashevskoye fields

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Gazprom", met with the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the press service of the Kazakh department reported.

The talks covered key areas of cooperation in the gas sector, including gas processing, as well as such topics as the stability of the acceptance of Karachaganak gas at the Orenburg GPP, gasification of the East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions and others.

In addition, the meeting participants agreed to resume negotiations on the development of the "Khvalynskoye" and "Imashevskoye" fields.

“We have taken a course towards active development of oil and gas fields with a focus on gas processing. To this end, we have developed a number of fiscal and regulatory preferences to stimulate exploration and production of hydrocarbons. In recent years, gas consumption within the country has increased sharply, and will grow steadily, considering the transition from coal to gas, as well as the development of gas chemistry, "Mirzagaliyev said.

Alexey Miller announced that "Gazprom" is interested in projects and is ready to return to discussing the terms of participation in them.

Both politicians drew attention to the relevance and economic efficiency of these projects, including the expansion of export opportunities.

