Israel to open for Sputnik V vaccinated from November 15

On Thursday, the Israeli Ministry of Health published the rules for the entry into the country of foreign tourists vaccinated with "Sputnik V". They are allowed to enter from 15 November.

"Entry scheme: vaccinated foreign citizens who meet the listed conditions will be allowed into the country. From November 15, 2021, these are the foreigners vaccinated with two Sputnik V vaccines no earlier than 14 days and no later than six months at the end of the trip [in Israel] since the second vaccination,” the ministry's press service said.

Also, the entrance is open to those who were vaccinated with a booster dose of "Sputnik V" at least 14 days ago.

"Foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V will have to get a positive serological test in Israel (they will have to be isolated until a positive result is obtained)," the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

To arrive in Israel, a foreigner also needs to fill out a passenger declaration and provide a negative PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure, the second PCR test must be passed at Ben Gurion Airport along with a serological test.