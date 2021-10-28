Former head coach of "Krasnodar" will head the Azerbaijani "Sabah"

Former head coach of Krasnodar Murad Musayev agreed to head the Azerbaijani Sabakh, which is currently the last in the tournament table of the Azerbaijan championship. This was announced by a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, the parties will sign a contract in the near future, Championat.com reports.

The press service of "Sabah" confirmed the negotiations with the Russian specialist. "Negotiations are underway between Murad Musaev and the club. If there is a formal agreement, this will be announced on our official website," the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani club said on Match TV.

Let us remind you that after 8 rounds "Sabah" has the last, 8th place in the tournament table of the Azerbaijan championship. The team has 4 points.