Sberbank changes inflation forecast and key rate for the end of 2021

Sberbank of Russia has changed inflation forecast in the country for the current year, according to the new estimation, inflation will be 7.6% (previously 5.8%). According to Sberbank's forecasts, the Central Bank's rate in December will be 7.75% (previously 7%), writes TASS based on the bank's materials.

Sberbank analysts have improved their forecast for the average price of Urals oil by 67% to $ 69 per barrel. The estimate of the growth of the Russian economy at the end of 2021 has also improved - 4.4% instead of the previously expected 4.2%. The forecast for the average ruble exchange rate has become more positive, it has been improved from 73.6 rubles per dollar to 73.1 rubles.

In addition, Sberbank believes that the growth of retail lending in the country in 2021 will be 20-22% instead of 18-20%, the growth of lending to legal entities - 8-12% instead of 6-8%. According to analysts, the funds of Russians and legal entities in Russian banks will increase.