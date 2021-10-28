Nord Stream 2 is ready to supply 55 billion cubic meters to the European market

The "Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline is ready to supply Europe with 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This statement was made by the chairman of the board of directors of "Gazprom", Viktor Zubkov, at the panel discussion of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"This year "Gazprom" supplied an additional 11 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. "Nord Stream 2" is ready to supply 55 billion cubic meters of gas to European markets," TASS quotes him.

Zubkov also noted that natural gas would be in demand for many years to come. In addition, he pointed out that, according to the forecast of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, by 2050 the share of gas in the global energy balance will increase from 23% to 27%.

Let us remind you that the construction of Nord Stream 2 was completed in September 2021. Its first line is already filled with gas, and the second will be filled in mid or late December.