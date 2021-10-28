The number of poisoned people in Bishkek reaches 318

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health reports that the number of citizens who have gone to hospitals with food poisoning after visiting the Pizza Empire in Bishkek has risen to 318.

Let us remind you that the first poisoned people went to the hospital on October 23-24, the number of victims has risen since then. These people ate rolls in four branches of the Pizza Empire cafe in Bishkek.

There are 40 children among the 318 victims. 43 people were hospitalized with poisoning.