Russia's international reserves have broken a historic record

Russian international reserves have risen by 0.2% over the week and reached a record high of $ 621.6 billion, as it is given in the materials of the Central Bank.

In total, in the period from October 15 to 22, international reserves increased by $ 1.3 billion, RIA Novosti said. Over the past year, they increased by 7.5%, so that as of January 1, 2021, they reached $ 595.8 billion.

The international (gold and foreign exchange) reserves of Russia are highly liquid foreign assets at the disposal of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the government. They include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the IMF, and foreign currency denominated funds.