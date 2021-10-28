New restrictions will be introduced in St. Petersburg from November 8

The government of St. Petersburg has decided to tighten restrictions in connection with the coronavirus from November 8.

According to the changes in the 121st coronavirus decree of the governor of the city Alexander Beglov, catering establishments, cinemas, circuses, concert halls, other entertainment and leisure facilities, water parks, aquariums, ice skating rinks and attractions will work from November 8 up to 23.00

Also, only until 23:00 it will be possible to carry out sports, cultural, entertainment, congress and exhibition, gala, leisure and other events. At the same time, previously introduced restrictions must be observed, the press service of Smolny notes.

It is recommended that workers over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases be transferred to home-based work for four weeks to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Also, employers are advised to exempt those who intend to vaccinate on the day of vaccination and the next, this applies to both receiving the first and second dose.

Earlier it was reported that from November 8 in St. Petersburg QR-code will be required from visitors of cinemas, concert halls and circuses, as well as for checking into rest homes.