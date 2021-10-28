Washington hopes for effective dialogue with Moscow on cybersecurity

The USA is in the mood to continue negotiations on cybersecurity issues with Russia. Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, said this during her speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"We maintain a direct, open and frank dialogue. A number of discussions took place to clarify our expectations in this area, to convey information about specific criminal actions," she said, referring to the contacts between Washington and Moscow.

Neuberger noted that the United States looks forward to continuing concrete action and direct and frank dialogue. According to her, it is necessary to achieve results, reports TASS.