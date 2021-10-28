Erdogan travels to Italy and the UK

In the next few days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Italy and Great Britain. This was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The visit to Italy is scheduled for October 30-31. As part of the trip, the Turkish leader will take part in the summit of the leaders of the G20 countries ("Group of Twenty") in Rome.

On November 1-2, Erdogan will be in the UK, where he will take part in the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Glasgow, Anadolu reports.

Let us remind you that the G20 summit in Rome will discuss the restoration of the global economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, processes in the global economy and healthcare, climate change, ecology, sustainable development and the refugee crisis.

The two-week conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-26) starts in Glasgow on November 1st. It will be attended by heads of state and government from more than 120 countries. Erdogan will address the conference participants on November 1 - it is the first day of the forum.