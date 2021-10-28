Facebook will change its name to Meta. This was stated by the founder of the social network Mark Zuckerberg at the presentation of the company's rebranding.

"From now on we will be called Meta," Zuckerberg said.

He also introduced the company logo in the form of a blue Mobius strip. “I used to like classical studies, and the word Meta comes from the Greek word meaning “after". For me, it symbolizes the fact that you can always build something else,” RIA Novosti quotes Zuckerberg.

In addition, he focused on the fact that the name change is intended to demonstrate that Facebook is not only a social network, but other projects as well.