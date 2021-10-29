Main » News

Friday in Moscow will be warm

Forecasters told about the weather in Moscow and the Moscow region on Friday, the air will warm up to + 10 during the day.

"The upcoming day, the capital region will be under the influence of a warm atmospheric front. In cloudy weather with clearings, it will rain in some areas. The maximum air temperature in Moscow will be 7-9 degrees Celsius, in the region - 5-10 degrees," the "Meteon news" says. 

Southwest wind will blow at a speed of 5-10 m / s. The atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm Hg.

Warming begins in the capital city and it will last until the middle of next week.

