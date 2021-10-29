Belarus bans export of medical oxygen amid pandemic

The Belarusian government decided to ban the export of medical and technical oxygen from the country for six months.

"To establish a temporary ban on the export of goods from the list outside the Republic of Belarus to the EAEU member states according to the appendix, regardless of their country of origin, outside the customs territory of the EAEU in the Republic of Belarus to states that are not members of the EAEU, goods placed under customs export procedures , temporary export, processing outside the customs territory and re-export ", - says the resolution of the Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal. The explanatory note to the document clarifies that we are talking about technical, medical oxygen, both in gaseous and liquid states.

The ban does not apply to humanitarian aid to foreign countries and oxygen transported in transit outside the customs territory of the EAEU. Also, the moratorium will not affect the transit of goods that starts outside the customs territory of the EAEU and ends in the state of the Union.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry must notify the Eurasian Economic Commission of the ban.