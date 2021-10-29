Almost 4 thousand new cases of coronavirus detected in Georgia

Over the past day, 3,965 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Georgia.

According to the official website StopCov, the total number of infected in Georgia has reached 652,505 people.

During the day, 4,627 people were cured of covid, since the beginning of the pandemic - 652,505. 43 patients died in a day, during the whole time - 9,961.

The daily infection rate was 8.17%, over the past 14 days - 8.94%.

44 people are in quarantine, 6,330 are observed in hospitals, 1,059 people remain in covid hotels.