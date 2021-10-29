UFC President to meet with blogger Hasbik

The head of the UFC fighting organization Dana White plans to hold a meeting with the Dagestani blogger Hasbulla Magomedov, better known as Hasbik.

"We will meet with him this week. I do not know if he will ever perform in the UFC, but we will definitely do something together," - quotes the words of White "Sport Express".

Let us remind you that the 18-year-old Hasbik gained popularity on the Internet several years ago. He is 93 cm tall and weighs 18 kg.