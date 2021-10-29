Saakashvili began medication treatment

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike since October 1 and previously refused medical assistance, has resumed taking medications, said the former Georgian leader's lawyer Giorgi Gelkhauri.

“Visually, Mikheil Saakashvili's health was deteriorating, so he was prescribed medication. Mikheil Saakashvili had already taken medications.Today they will run some tests on him, we will wait for answers, "- TASS quotes the words of the lawayer.

It is clarified that the priority is the hospitalization of the ex-president in a civilian clinic not to endanger his life.