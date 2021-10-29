Russia breaks record for COVID-19 deaths per day again

The operational headquarters for the prevention of the importation and spread of coronavirus reports that another 39.8 thousand cases of the disease were detected in Russia, 1,123 patients died per day - this is the maximum for the entire pandemic.

"Over the past day in Russia, the number of confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection is 39 849 in 85 regions, including 3442 (8.6%) actively detected without clinical symptoms," the headquarters informs.

Most of all new cases are in Moscow - 7,511, in St. Petersburg - 3,452, in the Moscow region - 2,556. There are 693 new cases In Crimea (it is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic), in the Stavropol Territory - 428, in the Krasnodar Territory - 267, in Dagestan - 162, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 125, in Chechnya - 125, in North Ossetia - 98, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 82, in Ingushetia - 77, in Adygea - 73.

The daily increase was 0.47%, the total number of infected people in Russia reached 8,432,546.

During the day, 30,462 people were discharged after recovery, for the entire period - 7,302,515 people.

1,163 patients with coronavirus have died per day, and 236,220 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.