Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit via videoconference

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the G20 summit, which will take place on October 30-31 via videoconference.

"An exchange of views will take place on the restoration of the global economy, the ensuring of digital transformation and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Particular attention will be paid to the issues of overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening healthcare systems and conducting universal immunization," the press service of the head of state said.

The summit is being held under the Italian chairmanship. Participants will discuss issues of climate change, environmental protection and the transition to a low-carbon economy. Key decisions of the summit will be recorded in the final declaration, the press service added.