Melikov appoints new prime minister of Dagestan

The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, signed a document on the appointment of Abdulpatakh Amirkhanov as chairman of the government, the press service of the head of the republic reports.

In addition, Amirkhanov must submit proposals on the structure of the executive authorities of Dagestan and on the members of the regional government.

Let us remind you that the MPs unanimously supported Amirkhanov's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Dagestan.