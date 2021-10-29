Main » News

Residents of Belarus will be able to go on holiday to "Elbrus"

Soon the Kabardino-Balkarian ski resort "Elbrus" may become a holiday destination for tourists from Belarus, the Minister of Information of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Pertsov said in Nalchik.

“There is a tourism sector, you have a wonderful region, and against the background of pandemic restrictions on skiing in European countries, Kabardino-Balkaria can and should be considered as a wonderful place for recreation for Belarusian skiers. There are many more areas that need to be developed, and we will do it", - he said, summing up the results of the meeting of the joint working group on cooperation, reports TASS.

Also, economic entities of Belarus and Kabardino-Balkaria will conduct mutually beneficial business relations, because today many competitive, high-quality goods produced in the country are not represented in the KBR. In particular, this applies to municipal equipment, public transport, as well as agricultural products.

