A resident of Pyatigorsk killed a pedestrian on a "zebra"

One person died as a result of an accident on the road Kochubei - Neftekumsk - Zelenokumsk - Mineralnye Vody, where the driver of a foreign car hit a pedestrian who was on the road without reflective elements on his clothes.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

Law enforcement officers established that a 35-year-old resident of Pyatigorsk was driving the car, who had no signs of intoxication.

An inspection is being carried out on the fact of the incident, informs the press service of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Stavropol Territory.