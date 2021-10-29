50% of Kislovodsk residents were vaccinated against coronavirus

Almost half of the residents of Kislovodsk were vaccinated against a new type of coronavirus infection, the press service of the city administration told reporters on Friday, noting that the rate of vaccination in recent days has more than doubled.

"If last week's daily increase in those who underwent immunization was about 150-200 people, then in recent days this figure has grown to 400," the press service said.

It is also reported that local residents can be vaccinated both in the places organized in the First Polyclinic and in the city hospital, and at home.